FAM appoints Mwase on permanent basis

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Meke Mwase as Flames head coach on a permanent basis.

The FA had an Executive Committee meeting on Saturday at Chiwembe Technical Centre where a decision was made to hire the former Mbambane Swallows coach on a full time basis.

According to a statement released by the association on Sunday, Mwase’s appointment is a result of his success with the team at the just ended Cosafa Cup in South Africa where his charges were the highest scoring team at the regional tournament.

“The appointment of Mwase was arrived at having noted that he had successfully coached the Flames at the just ended Cosafa tournament where the team performed extremely well,” reads part of the statement.

The country’s soccer governing body then revealed that the newly appointed coach will be expected to appoint his own backroom staff.

The statement further explained that Mwase will enter into contract negotiations with Malawi Government where he is expected to sign a one year deal subject to renewal upon expiry.

“During this period, Meke will have to enter into contract negotiations with Malawi Government and complete necessary recruitment formalities. The contract agreement will be for one year subject to renewal upon expiry,” continued the statement.

Meanwhile, the FA has also confirmed that government has resolved to recruit national coaches for Under 17 and Under 20.

Mwase has won three out of the seven games he has been in charge of the team after replacing Ronny Van Geneugden whose contract wasn’t renewed by the FA.

He will now start preparing for the preliminary rounds of the World Cup in August this year.