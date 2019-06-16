DPP cadets plan to storm court, attack MCP supporters

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have threatened to attack Malawi Congress Party (MCP) when the Malawi election case resumes at the Lilongwe District Registry on Wednesday.

The cadets say they will unleash terror on opposition party supporters for manhandling DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey.

According to the DPP cadets, their aim is to protect the party’s officials at the court.

“Cadets from all regions will pay a courtesy call on their friends in Lilongwe on Wednesday morning and be ku Court,” wrote a highly followed cadet on Facebook.

After the scheduling conference on Friday, MCP supporters attacked DPP Vice President Uladi Mussa and Grezelder Jeffrey who was rescued by police officers and taken to Lilongwe District Council offices.

The supporters were at the court to follow proceedings but judges and legal teams complained that the party followers were disturbing them.

Franks Mbeta who is lawyer for President Peter Mutharika said judges may be forced to move the case to Blantyre if the opposition supporters continue storming the court.

In the election case, MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima are challenging results of the May 21 presidential elections.