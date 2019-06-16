Chiefs want road named after Mutharika

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Region want the Liwonde-Mangochi to be named after President Peter Mutharika.

The chiefs who met in Liwonde on Saturday said the road should be called the Peter Mutharika Highway as a way of showing gratitude to the Malawi leader under whose government the road was constructed.

Senior Chief Kawinga who led the chiefs said Mutharika’s government has completed many projects in the country.

He noted that the Eastern Region has Kamuzu Barrage named after late president Kamuzu Banda and Bakili Muluzi Highway named after former President Bakili Muluzi hence what the chiefs have done is not new.

Senior Chief Chowe of Mangochi said the road’s name will make it possible for future generations to know that there was a president who initiated several development projects in Malawi.

“The name will also show that we are grateful to the president for the road,” Chowe said.

During the meeting, the chiefs condemned opposition party supporters for conducting demonstrations to protest Mutharika’s win in the May 21 presidential elections.

The traditional leaders urged opposition parties to maintain peace and wait for the outcome of their legal challenges against the election results.