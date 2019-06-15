The Temptations to perform in Malawi

Acclaimed American vocal group The Temptations will Malawi perform at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe in August.

Africa Global Travel and Tours has organised the show to offer all music lovers an affordable, memorable and world class event.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday at BICC in Lilongwe, the concert manager Mayeso Mphande said that it is also another way of appreciating and rewarding their clients for faithfully supporting the brand since it opened its doors in 2016.

Mphande added that it is as well promoting of the Art’s in Malawi thereby complementing government’s efforts in making Malawi a premier entertainment and tourist haven.

“The international regents have been enchanting audiences all over the world with their amazing live performances characterized by a diverse range of elegantly choreographed dancing routines and sweet soulful harmonies that span the entire spectrum of vocal timbres, we will also feature one upandcoming musician as a curtain raiser,” he explained

He went on to say that the group is one of the most successful groups in music history having enjoyed unequalled success with a series of such chart-topping hits such as My girl, I can’t get next to you, Papa was a Rollin Stone and just my imagination.

The Temptations have sold over 16 million albums, released 14 number one R&B singles, earned 3 Grammy awards and 6 of their members have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.