Mzuni, Karonga battle in Top 8 Semis

Northern Region sides Mzuni and Karonga United will today battle it out in the semi-finals of the Airtel Top 8 cup.

The game will take place at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Mzuni FC Assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said all is well and they are ready to fight to the finals.

“We are ready and not just ready but More than ready. Karonga United don’t have history on us, we are going to win this game and believe me Mzuni will be the first team to reach finals of the 2019 Airtel top 8,” said Mwafulirwa.

He added that there are no injuries in the camp and all players are available for the game.

In a separate interview, Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said his side is going to overpower Mzuni at home.

“We fear nothing and we are going to beat them at their own backyard, we believe that we are the best side in the North,” he said.

Mzuni booted out Civil Sporting Club and Karonga knocked out TN stars to book the semi-final place.

In the Airtel Top 8 on Sunday, Masters Security will meet Silver Strikers on Sunday in the second semifinal at Civil Stadium.

The Lilongwe Area 30 Police Blue Eagles are the current holder of the cup which they won in 2018 after beating Nyasa Big Bullets.

The winner in the finals will walk away with the whooping amount of K15 million.