Karonga through to Airtel Top 8 finals

Karonga United have become the first team to reach the 2019 Airtel Top 8 finals after beating Mzuni FC 5-4 in post-match penalties on Saturday.

The two sides failed to find the back of the net in regulation time and the game went into penalties.

Mzuni’s Suzgo Mwakasinga, Gift Kasambala, Maxwell Gasten and Ramadan Ntafu scored from the spot while Gadi Chirwa, Chifunilo Gombwa and Mathews Salilana saw their efforts saved by Lloyd Munthali.

William Mwalwimba, Azizi Mwakifuna, Genturo Andreas, Khumbo Msowoya and Misheck Suleman scored for Karonga while Lusekelo Malema and Chrispin Mhango missed their spot kicks.

The Karonga based side won 5-4 and secured a final spot. Karonga’s Lughano Kayira was voted Man of the match and he received K50,000 cheque.

After the match, Karonga coach Dan Dzimkambani said his side wants to win the trophy.

“I am happy and I cannot explain my excitement, our focus is to win the cup and this will happen,” said Dzimkambani.

Coach for Mzuni Gilbert Chirwa congratulated Karonga for the win.

“Good luck to them in the finals. We are now going to focus on league,” he said.

This is the first time for Karonga United to reach the finals of a major competition and the first team from the North to go into finals of Airtel Top 8.

Karonga will know their next opponents on Sunday when Masters Security face Silver Strikers at Civil stadium in the second semifinal.