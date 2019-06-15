Cops fire Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets are returning to the South with their hands handcuffed following a 2-1 defeat to Blue Eagles in a TNM Super League match played at Nankhaka ground on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Eagles’ playmaker Micium Mhone and an own goal from Bullets’ defender Sankhani Mkandawire were enough for the reigning champions to drop vital points before the law enforcers as the title defence battle continues.

Youthful attacker Peter Banda’s goal could not save the Zimbabwean tactician Calisto Pasuwa’s boys from tasting their first defeat in the 2019 season.

With the victory, the law enforcers have climbed up to second on the standings with 14 points from seven while Bullets are fifth with 10 points.

In other matches, World Mkuliwa’s spot kick was enough to send Kamuzu Barracks popularly known as KB to the top of the table in their 1-0 match win over Ntopwa at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

KB who face Be Forward Wanderers tomorrow (Sunday) have got 14 points with a better goal difference than the second placed, Blue Eagles. Ntopwa who have lost five of their eight matches played so far are fourth from the bottom with seven points.

At Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Precious Chipungu bagged a brace as debutants Mlatho Mponela hammered Savenda Chitipa United 2-0 to move to 12th position on the log with eight points.

Meanwhile, Chitipa who are expected to meet TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium in the tobacco growing district of Kasungu tomorrow are 14th on the log with six points from eight games.