Concerned supporters ask Nyamilandu to contest in FAM elections

A group of football supporters in the North has asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu to contest in the body’s elections in December.

The supporters want Nyamilandu to continue serving as FAM president saying the Malawi National Team has improved under his leadership.

This comes after reports that Nyamilandu – who earlier announced he will leave FAM at the end of the year – has made a U-turn and will contest in the body’s elections to be held later this year.

Supporters who have released the letter are Nyasa Big Bullets supporters chairperson in North Bosco Bakali, Chairperson of Be Forward Wanderers supporters in the North Vasco Msowoya, Lifa Phiri who is Secretary of the group and Wyson Dzimkambani who is a Silver Strikers supporter.

“We want to congratulate President of Football Association of Malawi for choosing Meke Mwase to lead the team at Cosafa Cup and secondly we want this leadership of Nyamilandu to continue in the next election.

“We are thinking that the good work that he started should continue like some projects in the north should be finalised, so we are asking Nyamilandu to stand again as FAM president in December elections,” the group said.

The concerned supporters also asked Nyamilandu to give the interim Flames coach Meke Mwase a full time role following the National Team’s performance at the Cosafa Cup.

Commenting on the issue, sports analyst George Chiusiwa described the letter by the group as sad saying it is not true that there are projects initiated by FAM in the North.