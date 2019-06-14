UN tells Malawi to implement action plan on persons with albinism

The United Nations (UN) has urged Malawi Government to implement the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism as the people continue to live with a constant threat to their physical security and safety.

The organisation said this in a statement yesterday, which was International Albinism Awareness Day. The day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 to spread awareness about albinism worldwide.

“Today, we recognise, celebrate and encourage strength in the 134,000 Malawians with albinism, their family members as well as their fellows around the world who are commemorating this Day,” said a statement signed by Maria Jose Torres, UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi.

In the statement, the UN Resident Coordinator noted that in the lead-up to the elections in Malawi this year, there was a spike in the number of attacks and killings against Malawians with albinism.

She added that persons with albinism face, discrimination and challenges in everyday life that seriously undermine their enjoyment of human rights, including the right to health, education, employment, the right to live in the community and political participation.

Torres welcomed Government of Malawi’s preparation and adoption of the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism.

She said the UN stands ready to work closely with the Government, other development partners and civil society organisations to implement the plan without further delay.

Torres said: “We look forward to seeing the written commitment in the plan become a reality in a manner that will bring about positive, concrete and lasting change in the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism in Malawi – beginning with the most fundamental rights: to life, and to security of a person.”