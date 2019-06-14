Malawi told to celebrate, stand in solidarity with persons with albinism

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has called upon people in Malawi to recognize, celebrate and stand in solidarity with persons with albinism around the world.

This is contained in a press release on the commemoration of 2019 International Albinism Day (IAAD) celebrated on 13th June, every year, which will take place on 27th June, in Chiladzuru district.

The commemorations will centre on the theme “Still Standing Strong.”

In the statement signed by the Commission’s Executive Secretary, David Nungu, MHRC says it acknowledges albinism as a human rights issue which is addressed in the various Human Rights instruments obligating states to promote and protect human rights in Malawi.

It calls upon all stakeholders to use this commemoration to take stock of the progress Malawi has so far made in the promotion and protection of the rights of persons with albinism.

Meanwhile, the Commission has noted that Malawi has made significant progress in promoting the rights of persons with albinism but noted with concern other challenges which require expeditious attention by all stakeholders in a coordinated manner.

It cited stigmatisation, and social exclusion of persons with albinism in the provision and delivery of social or basic services, inadequate security of persons with albinism especially in the rural areas, inadequate mainstreaming of issues of albinism in development planning including financing and inadequate empowerment.

The Commission also appealed to all persons with albinism and their associations, including Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) and Poor and Concerned Persons with Albinism (PACPWA), to work together in unity and harmony among themselves and with all other stakeholders including the government.

According to the 2018 Malawi Population and Housing Census (MPHC) report, there are 134,000 persons with albinism in Malawi.