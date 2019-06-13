St Paul Seminary Alumni Association launches strategic plan

The Alumni Association for St Paul the Apostle Seminary in the Catholic diocese of Mangochi last Saturday launched a 5-year strategic plan as the Seminary was celebrating her Patron, St Paul.

This year’s St Paul Seminary Day (SPAS day) was quite spectacular as the Association also handed over a refurbished Kitchen and Refectory with 50 new benches all to the tune of MK3 million.

Speaking after receiving the refurbished structures, Bishop for Mangochi diocese, His Lordship Montfort Stima said the assistance is very timely as the diocese is struggling to meet the needs of the Seminary.

“Running this Seminary is becoming a challenge as we are solely relying on students fees and parishioners’ contributions. This is unlike in past when missionaries were fully funding its affairs,” he said.

He then thanked Alumni for their unity which has seen them helping their former school is in many areas including academic, infrastructure just to mention but a few.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Association Rick Chikwekwe said the Strategic Plan will assist the Association in helping the school much as it has lined up number of activities for each year.

“This is a milestone in the existence of our Association, the Strategic Plan will guide our activities in different ways. We have indicated on how we will work with the Seminary, the diocese and the stakeholders. It will also guide on how the Association will bring together all ex-seminarians of SPAS and guide on the welfare of its members who are scattered across the country and abroad,” he said.

The SPAS day is an annual event which liturgically falls on June 29 but the diocese decided to have it on June 8 this year. It includes farewell mass with outgoing form fours, presentation of awards to best students, sporting activities and many more.

Established in 1985 by Mangochi Diocese’s first Bishop, Alessandro Asolari, the Seminary has produced many priests and those who did not make it to priesthood are reliable Christians serving the church and the government in different sectors.