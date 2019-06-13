Mutharika wants Chakwera, Chilima petitions struck out

President Peter Mutharika has asked the Constitutional Court to remove Malawi Congress President Lazarus Chakwera as second petitioner and to strike out UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s petition in the Malawi election case.

On Wednesday, Mutharika’s lawyers – Mbeta & Co – filed and served a Notice of Preliminary Application which will be heard by the Constitutional court on Friday during the Scheduling Conference.

In the Notice of Preliminary Applications, Mutharika says Chakwera has not filed any election petition known to the law within the prescribed 7 days period and should therefore be removed as a second petition in the proceedings.

He adds that the purported election petition by Chakwera should be struck out for being irregular, incompetent, embarrassing and incurably defective.

According to Mutharika, the MCP petition is a purported sworn statement of Dr Lazarus Chakwera but signed by lawyer Titus Mvalo without any jurat.

On Chilima’s petition, Mutharika says the application should be struck out for being irregular, incompetent and incurably defective.

The Malawi leader says the UTM Petition was not supported by any sworn statement filed within the prescribed 7 days and cites wrong sections of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act.

Mutharika also wants to be removed as first respondent in the case.

Chakwera and Chilima are challenging results of the election in which Mutharika was declared winner. The two argues that the polls were marred by irregularities which affected the outcome.