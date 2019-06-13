MCP supporters protest election results in Ntcheu

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) supporters in Ntcheu on Thursday marched to protest results of the 2019 presidential elections.

The party followers presented their petition at the office of the District Commissioner weeks after the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

Speaking with Malawi24, MCP district governor for Ntcheu Ferguson Kumpenyela said the elections were rigged and they want commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission to step down.

“We have presented our concerns through District Commissioner where we need all Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials beginning with Jane Ansa to resign and to hold fresh presidential elections that can reflect reality on the ground,” said Kumpenyela.

He added that MCP supporters want God fearing people to be in the commission and they hope their concerns will be considered.

In their petition, the MCP supporters say polling staff failed to count votes properly and in some cases manipulated results using tippex.

The protesters also accused MEC of failing to address complaints and rushing to announce Mutharika as winner.

Ntcheu District Commissioner Smart Gwedemula received the petition and advised the MCP supporters to go back to their homes and maintain peace.

“We don’t want any kind of violence to be recorded and if anyone breaks the rules the laws will be used,” Gwedemula said.