Ex-civil servant arrested over K19 million cashgate

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former Procurement Officer at the Ministry of Tourism over K19 million cashgate.

The man Oddoi Kamange was arrested on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

The bureau says Kamange, in 2013, received K6,000,000 from Esnart Ndovi while fully knowing that the money represented proceeds of crime.

He is also suspected to have stolen K12,988,950.00 from the Malawi Government.

According to ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, Oddoi Kamange is likely to be charged with two counts of money laundering contrary to Section 42(1) (c) of the Financial Crimes Act and one count of theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

He will be taken to court after the Bureau has recorded a statement from him.