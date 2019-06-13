Devotion: Do you want to be made well?

John 5:6-7 When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time, He said to him, “Do you want to be made well?” The sick man answered Him, “Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; but while I am coming, another steps down before me.”

The question was simple: Do you want to be made well? The answer to be given was YES or NO. Instead, the man started blaming others. He said he had no man to put him into the pool when the water was stirred up; but while he was coming, another stepped down before him. He also blamed the fast runners who would always run ahead of him into the pool when the water was stirred up.

It reminds me of the day I was ministering to a certain lady who had been in a very terrible condition. When I met the lady, I asked her a similar question. Instead of responding to my question, she started narrating all places she had been for prayers to deal with her condition. I stopped her because I knew she wanted to push the problem to the servants of God whom she had visited. I saw she was the problem not the servants of God. Her problem was lack of Faith.

She didn’t want to accept what God had already done in her life. She thought her problem was too big: It would need Jesus to come again physically to heal her. Jesus will never come again to heal anyone. His second coming is not to heal anybody. He finished His work and it’s now up to us to receive what He did by Faith.

I started by teaching the lady the Word to build her faith. Then I prayed a very simple prayer less than one minute. She thought due to her condition, I would pray possibly a 30 minute prayer. But with the faith we built in her, she got an instant miracle. Her sickness was healed there and then. And we thank God, she has sustained it for years up to now.

Do you want to be made well in any area of your life? You are the key person. Stop blaming others. In the same services where many receive instant genuine miracles, others just look around, wondering if God is real. They go back the same. They think their condition is more terrible for God to deal with. Some just blame others for their condition. But the Bible says Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. He can heal every area whether sickness, lack of something, perpetual failures, and so on. Get connected to the Word. Get connected to Jesus and get connected to the miraculous living. You can work out your miracle now.

Some people are used to living normally in abnormal conditions. One day Elisha in 2 Kings 4 asked a Shunammite lady for her need. This woman had been looking for a child for long and didn’t find any, and started living as if everything was ok. When Elisha enquired, she said she didn’t need anything till Gehazi reminded her that she had been looking for a child for long.

That is what we call living normally in abnormal situation. Don’t allow that to happen to you. Solve your needs through the Word of God. The Word is living and Active.

Confession

I am walking in miracles, signs and wonders. I believe the Word of God and I am getting the right results. I refuse to live normally in abnormal conditions. In Jesus name. Amen.

