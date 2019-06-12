MEC headquarters thieves nabbed

Police in Blantyre have arrested two suspects in connection to a break-in at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) headquarters in Blantyre on May 30, this year where several valuable items were stolen.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Blantyre police public relations officer Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who identified the two suspects as Adini Machinjiri, 34 and 25 year old Cassim Silver.

According to Nkhwazi, reports indicate that on the night of 30-31 May, criminals broke into the office of the Deputy Public Relations Officer at MEC headquarters in Blantyre through the window and stole some items therein.

It is reported that the suspects stole three professional cameras, 54 ordinary cameras, 10 MEC branded golf shirts and T-shirts plus K75,000 cash.

The two were arrested on Monday, June 10th in the city following police investigation on the matter and it has been noted that Adini Machinjiri was released from Chichiri prison on January 11, 2019 after serving jail term of 11 years for robbery.

Meanwhile, police have recovered two professional cameras and five ordinary cameras and have additionally recovered three sets of desktop computers which were stolen from various parts within Blantyre in similar breakings.

The publicist further said police are still working around the clock to trace other ex-convicts who are believed to have been terrorising Blantyre residents together with these two that have been arrested.

The criminals have been charged and connected to seven cases of breaking into a building and committing a felony at Blantyre Netting, Trade Fair, Atomic Hardware, Henry Henderson Institute ( HHI), Maone, Pride Commodities, Chirimba Container Terminals and Compu Signs.

Adini Machinjiri hails from Thunga village Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo while Cassim Silver hails from Ndirande, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

The two will be taken before court after investigations are finalised to answer the charges of theft and burglary.