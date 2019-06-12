Man jailed for injuring co-worker over m’memo

A 22-year old man was on Monday sentenced to seven years in prison for hitting another man on the eye over a meal.

The convict identified as Chikondi Lester is to spend the next 7 years in prison following the ruling by Limbe second grade magistrate court.

Representing the state, Inspector Ian Ntaba of Limbe police, told the court that Chikondi Lester injured Brighton Mchetsera, aged 24 on May 8, at Chikapa trading centre in the township of Machinjiri.

According to Ntaba, the victim and his friends were doing some piece works at the trading centre and among them, was Chikondi Lester now convict.

Later, the team had to prepare M’memo (Nsima) and everyone was requested to contribute but the victim failed, since he had no money.

When the m’memo was ready, one worker invited Brighton to eat with the group.

The other members protested saying it is a rule that a person who did not contributed should not eat.

Chikondi Lester overreacted by pushing Brighton down and started assaulting him.

Thereafter, he took a brick and threw it at Brighton which landed on his right eye plus mouth.

Well-wishers rushed Brighton to Queen Elizabeth central hospital where the medics did an operation and due to the gravity of the injury, the eye was permanently removed.

When Lester appeared in court, he denied the charge of grievous harm which contravenes section 238 of the penal code.

This prompted prosecutor inspector Ian Ntaba to parade two witnesses who successfully testified against him.

After overwhelming evidence, the court found him guilty.

Ntaba prayed for a stiff custodial sentence saying the convict is a threat to the society since he could easily lose his temper over trivial matters, he intentionally committed the offence and that greater harm was done to Brighton which is a permanent disability on the victim.

The presiding magistrate George Chimombo concurred with Inspector Ntaba hence slapping Lester with a 7- year jail term.

The convict comes from Fred village in Traditional Authority Makata, Blantyre.