Chakwera calls for three days of prayer and fasting

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera, has embarked on three days of prayer and fasting, starting today, for good leaders and truth to reign over Malawi.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader attended prayers in Lilongwe marking the start of the three-day fast which will end on Friday.

Chakwera has since called Malawians to join him in observing the fast in order to pray for “victory over wickedness and for good leaders and truth to reign over Malawi.”

The prayers and fasting come weeks after the May 21 presidential elections in which Chakwera came second, behind President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The MCP leader is disputing results of the elections saying there were irregularities – such as use of tippex to change results – which compromised the outcome of the election.

The party has launched a legal challenge against the elections and its supporters have also been conducting demonstrations across the country