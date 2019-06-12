Ansah told MEC staff to get Mutharika re-elected – Chilima

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima has accused Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah of telling staff at the commission to ensure President Peter Mutharika was re-elected in the 2019 elections.

Chilima, who is also UTM president, said this in a letter dated 7th June addressed to the MEC chairperson in which he told her to resign over the disputed May 21 elections.

According to Chilima, Ansah told MEC workers she would be grateful if they made sure Mutharika beat Chilima and Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera in the elections.

“You specifically mentioned that you did not want Rev. Dr Chakwera to get elected because his running mate is a Muslim. You further told them that I am too ambitious hence not fit to be elected,” Chilima said.

The UTM leaders claimed that Ansah led pro-Mutharika members of the commission into celebrations once “the bogus results started showing that Mutharika was leading.”

Chilima also demanded Ansah’s resignations for attending a private celebration party for Mutharika and his followers and for lying that the commission did not receive any complaint from UTM regarding the elections.

“Clearly, you are compromised and cannot discharge your sacred duties as independently as provided for in the relevant laws.

“As such, we request you to resign within the next five days failing which we shall take further action to ensure the commission is headed by a person befitting,” Chilima said.

The UTM leader also made the call for Ansah to resign at a press briefing last week but the MEC chairperson refused saying only President Mutharika can remove her from her position.

MCP’s Chakwera and Chilima are challenging the outcome of the elections in court over irregularities which they say compromised the results.