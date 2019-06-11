Malawi police tells Malawians to report suspicious discussions

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has urged Malawians to report to the law enforcers any sinister moves or discussions aimed at destabilizing peace in the country.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said this in a daily security update today. The law enforcers have been releasing the updates following countrywide protests against the outcome of the 2019 elections.

Kadadzera said Malawians are currently enjoying peace with facilities like shops, markets, schools, and hospitals operating normally in all the cities of Lilongwe, Mzuzu, and Blantyre.

He added by commending Malawians for conducting peaceful demonstrations in Zomba and Dedza.

The police spokesperson assured Malawians that MPS will continue working around the clock in ensuring that Malawians are safe and secure.

“Police officers both on foot and vehicle patrols are positioned in all strategic places in towns, cities and rural areas to reduce the fear of crime among Malawians,” Kadadzera said.

He then warned the perpetrators of political violence that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.