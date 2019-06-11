Bafana stars date Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has become a darling among South Africa’s Bafana Bafana football stars.

The controversial prophet who is answering money laundering and fraud charges hosted a couple of the country’s stars for special prayers.

The players include Strausborg striker Lebo Mothiba, Bidvest Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi and Stellenbosch FC defender Sibusiso Mthethwa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Samuel Tiyani Mabunda at the prophet’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.

“We had four South Africa soccer stars during our International Visitors Programme on Sunday. My prayer is for God to meet their prayers as they continue to minister the word through their skills,” read an Instagram post shared Bushiri.

The players were all pictured with their playing kits in their hands as Bushiri prayed for them.

Bafana Bafana is in the group of death where where they are paired against Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Meanwhile, the team’s coach Stuart Baxter has announced the final 23-man squad that will be taking part in the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

The team leaves for Dubai today to continue their AFCON 2019 preparations.

Bafana kick-off their AFCON campaign against Ivory Coast on June 24 in Cairo, before meeting the Brave Warriors and then Morocco to round off their group stage campaign.

Bafana Bafana 2019 Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) S’fiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City FC).

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns).

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint Gilloise), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns).