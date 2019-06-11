Airtel to sponsor social weekends in 22 tertiary institutions

Airtel Malawi sponsored a social weekend at The Malawi Polytechnic on Saturday with a pledge to sponsor similar events in 22 tertiary institutions.

Confirming the development with Malawi24 was the institution’s Senior Zone Business Manager, Lesley Tsilizani, who said the gesture is part of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility.

Tsilizani said Airtel thought of pumping in K2.3 million towards the Polytechnic’s social weekend which was held from Friday to Saturday, 7-8 June upon being approached representatives of the Poly students union.

He however said Airtel later decided that it should sponsor such events in selected 22 universities with the same amount of money at each college.

The Senior Zone Business Manager further said the company appreciates roles which students from different colleges play hence the financial support on such costly events.

“Where we are as Airtel, we have gotten a lot of support from the youth. So I can say we are a youthful brand and to appreciate what we are getting from the youth we thought of coming in and sponsor the social weekend.

“This is just a start and we are going to do this in 22 universities so Poly is just lucky to be the first college. We are pumping in K2.3 million at every university and for your own information, we are happy because our survey has showed that most of the students here, use Airtel network,” said Tsilizani.