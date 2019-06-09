Tigers start Mzuzu trip with win

Mighty Tigers began their trip to Mzuzu with a win after beating Mzuni FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Mzuni started well and were awarded a penalty after 24 minutes but Mighty Tigers goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa saved Kelvin Kadzinje’s effort.

Tigers took the lead two minutes before the end of the first half Tigers when Shasimbiwe Kanyika dribbled past several Mzuni players before putting the ball into the back of the net.

Thirteen minutes after recess, Tigers’ Tony Mbulu was fouled in the box and referee Stefano Gomani pointed to the spot.

Bonda Mpinganjira made no mistake from 12 yards to double the Blantyre side’s lead.

The game ended 2-0 and Tigers are now top of the log table with 12 points from 8 games, while Mzuni have 5 points from 6 games and are on position 14.

Coach for Mighty Tigers Gerald Phiri was happy with the result but said it was a tough game.

“It was a tough game but we managed to win and we knew Mzuni is a good side that’s why we strengthened our central midfield,” said Phiri.

Mzuni’s Gilbert Chirwa admitted that his side didn’t play well but he criticized the referee for disallowing a Mzuni goal.

Mighty Tigers will on Sunday play Moyale Barracks at the same Mzuzu stadium.