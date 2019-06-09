Mutharika vows not to rehabilitate road damaged by MCP supporters

… tells Chakwera to repair demolished structures

President Peter Mutharika says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government will not rehabilitate structures which protesting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters have demolished in the Central Region.

The Malawi leader was speaking on Sunday at a DPP victory rally at Njamba Park in Blantyre.

He said MCP supporters protesting against the outcome of the 2019 presidential election have damaged the Lilongwe Kasiya Road and demolished a school.

Mutharika said the 95 kilometre road which cost K90 billion and was opened in April now has potholes which were dug by the MCP supporters. The Malawi leader then vowed to leave the road as it is.

“The road starts from Old Airport up to Santhe. From Kasiya the road passes through MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera’s home village. They are now damaging it. I will never repair that road. Never! I will never repair! Let Chakwera repair it,” Mutharika said.

He added that he is trying to build Malawi but the opposition are destroying the country.

He then rejected opposition parties’ claims that the May 21 presidential elections were rigged in his favour saying the DPP has never rigged elections in Malawi.

Mutharika urged UTM and MCP leaders to accept results of the polls and work together with his government.

“UTM, PP or MCP come and join me so that we should collectively develop Malawi,” Mutharika said.

Speaking earlier, DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa thanked party leaders for working hard during the campaign period.

He then urged them to now focus on the 2024 elections to ensure the DPP emerges victorious again.

According to Nankhumwa, Mutharika will also hold victory rallies in other regions of the country.