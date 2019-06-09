Moyale come from behind to beat Tigers

Moyale Barracks on Sunday came from behind to beat Tigers 2-1 in a Tnm Super League encounter played at Mzuzu Stadium.

Tigers saw off Mzuni on Saturday and were looking to get a second win in as many days.

Their plan was on track as they found the back of the net in the 24th minute through Chikayiko Batson.

They led until the 67th minute when referee Mike Misinjo gave a penalty to Moyale after Tigers goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa fouled a Moyale player in the box.

From the spot, Gasten Simkonda made no mistake as he equalised.

Towards the end, substitute Wacheta Mwenefumbo headed home a Gasten Simkonda free-kick to give the home team a 2-1 win.

Team Manager for Moyale barracks Victor Phiri said he was happy with the win as his side struggled in the first half.

“We didn’t play well in the first half but at half time we told them to put the ball down that’s why we won,” said Phiri.

Following the win, Moyale have moved to position 7 with 10 points from six games played while Tigers are still sitting on top of the league table with 12 points from nine games so far played.