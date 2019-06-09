Masters ease past Chitipa

Masters Security FC’s quest to collect six points in their two TNM Super League assignments in Karonga has got off to a perfect start after demolishing rookies Chitipa United 3-0 on Saturday.

The match played at the Karonga stadium in front of a small crowd saw the visitors dominate the game from the start to finish with the 3-0 scoreline flattering the depleted hosts who were without a number of their stars including Khumbo N’gambi, Alisha Nyirongo and Bob Longo.

Cuthbert Sinetre put masters in front in the first minute and John Chalamanda added a second in the 15th minute as the away side made a blistering start to the game.

In the second half, Sameer Phiri scored the third in the 60th minute to cap off a brilliant team performance.

Chitipa united simply had no answer to the barrage of Masters’ attacks as they paid heavily for their stars’ absence from the game.

The win lifted masters to 7th on the log table with 9 points from 7 matches while Chitipa United stay in 12th place with 6 points from 7 games.

Speaking in a post-match interview Masters Security coach Abasi Makawa, hailed his side’s display in the dominant victory.

“It’s not easy to win on the road but today we were really fantastic hence I congratulate my players on a job well done,” said a buoyant Makawa.

However, his counterpart Alex Ngwira, bemoaned the absence of his regular starters who allegedly boycotted the match due to unpaid bonuses and wages.

“We were really affected by the absence of some of our players hence I was forced to shuffle the pack with new faces and that contributed to our defeat,” a frustrated Ngwira explained.