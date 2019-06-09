Flames back in Malawi

The Flames safely arrived in Malawi yesterday from South Africa where they took part in the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

Meke Mwase’s men arrived through the Kamuzu International Airport.

The Flames finished as Plate runners up but they were the highest scoring team at the tournament with 10 goals.

The team also claimed most man of the match awards, five accolades in total, with Gabadinho Mhango, John Banda and Gerald Phiri Jnr all winning accolades for their performances at the regional competition.

Phiri Jnr was voted player of the tournament, the first Malawian since Esau Kanyenda in 2002 and he received R20, 000.

The former Be Forward Wanderers, Bidvest Vits, Platinum Stars and Ajax Capetown also finished joint top scorer alongside Mhango and Mauritius’s forward Ashley Nazira with three goals each. The three shared the R20, 000 prize money.

The Flames were awarded fair play award, with Zimbabwe coach winning the coach of the tournament award.

The competition was won by Zambia who defeated Botswana 1-0.

On Friday, the Flames lost 5-4 to South Africa on penalties following a goalless draw in the regulation time.