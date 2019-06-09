Chilima calls on Malawians to remain united

UTM leader Saulos Klaus Chilima has urged Malawians to remain united and fight for the transformation of the country.

Speaking during a ‘thank you’ rally at Mzuzu upper stadium aimed thanking people for voting for UTM leaders in the May 21 elections, Chilima acknowledged that Malawi is at the edge of division and urged Malawians to work in solidarity.

“It is unfortunate that leaders are perpetuating divisions in the country.

“Malawi has been always one and we should always ensure that no one comes and tear apart this peace loving nation.

“But let’s try to control our anger which may drive us to engage in violence. Always war has been destructive,” said Chilima.

During the rally, Chilima among other things repeated that the May 21 presidential elections had a lot of irregularities and it will be good if the results are nullified.

According to Chilima, Malawians should not allow to be led by thieves. He however advised people in the country to be patient and allow the courts do their work.

“I would like to ask my fellow Malawians to maintain peace as it has been in all previous elections and Malawi is said to be peace loving nation.

“No one should worry that a certain vote will get lost, forget that. Every vote cast will be counted and used to come up with the leader chosen by Malawians,” Chilima narrated.

Taking the podium prior to Chilima, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said hope of Malawians is in Chilima and she requested people to support UTM in the battle to have a transformed Malawi.

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC Jane Ansah on 27 May this year declared Peter Mutharika winner of the presidential elections.

Since the declaration, opposition supporters have been protesting saying the polls were rigged in Mutharika’s favour.