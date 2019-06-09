Chanco DPP wing ushers in new leadership

Chancellor College (Chanco) wing for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has elected new leaders to work for the party for one year.

The elections follow the expiry of term for the committee that served the wing for the past academic year at the college.

DPP’s Deputy National Youth Director Connex Muhuwa urged the new leadership to continue working for the party.

“These leaders should copy an example of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, which is a leadership of development oriented, calmness and this is what we brought to them,” said Muhuwa.

He further urged the youths to refrain from being used by politicians in violent acts across the country.

Concurring with Muhuwa, Newly elected Vice President for the wing, Ken Mbawa advised youths in the country to remain calm and focus on issues that uplift their livelihood.

“We have courts in the country that are there to resolve issues and not the streets, we as youths we should not be agents of violence in the country,” said Mbawa.

Among the leaders that have been elected to serve the wing for the next one year include Hope Nazombe who is now the President for the wing. Chigoe Banda is to serve the wing as Secretary General while Brinoh Ndeketeya is now the Publicity Secretary.

Dyton Billiat is now the Events Coordinator for the wing while Andrew Mtonga is the new Treasurer. Talumba Mkata is now Director for Women with Annie Nazombe as the Vice.

Judith Mkakama, Michael Scofield, Omega Malembatsa and Jonah Katantha are Committee Members.