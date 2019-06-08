Nine Northern Region chiefs condemn demos

Nine traditional leaders from the Northern Region have condemned nationwide post-election protests.

The traditional leaders spoke against the protests at a press briefing at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu following demonstrations in the city by Malawi Congress Party supporters.

Nine chiefs headed by Senior Chief Mwankhunikila of Rumphi attended the press conference.

The chiefs said they are not happy with the demonstrations that MCP supporters are holding.

“We are here to condemn the violent demonstrations that MCP supporters are conducting. We had a peaceful election on 21 May and we are asking opposition supporters to stop protesting and wait for the court ruling,” said Mwankhunikila.

On his part, Senior Chief Nyaluwanga said Malawi is one and it is important to be peaceful.

“We are all Malawians regardless of where we came from, that’s why our sons and daughters are marrying and getting married from all districts in Malawi. Let’s talk one language that’s peace,” he said.

Traditional leaders at the press conference included chiefs Mwankhunikila, Fukamapiri, Timbiri, Nyaluwanga and Malaza from Nkhatabay; Kawazamawe, Mwalweni and Katumbi from Rumphi; and Zilakomwa from Mzimba.

When asked why at the presser there were no chiefs from Karonga, Chitipa and Likoma districts, Senior chief Kawazamawe of Rumphi said the press briefing was organized at a short notice.