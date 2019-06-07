Silver Strikers-Civil clash headlines TNM Super League action

The increasingly intriguing TNM Super League action resumes this weekend with exciting fixtures after a two-week break.

Lilongwe derby will be the centre of focus as Silver Strikers will take on rivals Civil Sporting Club at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Civil Servants will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 6-0 thrashing at the hands of defending league champions a fortnight ago.

In other league matches, Be Forward Wanderers will welcome Dwangwa United at Kamuzu Stadium, first game for newly appointed coach Oscar Kaunda and team manager Victor Maunde.

A win for the Nomads will see them closing in on the top three after a bad start to the season.

At Karonga Stadium, Savenda Chitipa United will take on Masters Security while Kamuzu Stadium will play Mlatho Mponela at Civo Stadium, with Mzuni FC hosting Mighty Tigers at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, rookies Ntopwa United will entertain Dwangwa United at Kamuzu Stadium and Moyale Barracks will lock horns with Tigers at Mzuzu Stadium.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United will play Masters Security.

If Tigers win their two away from home assignments, they will dislodge Blue Eagles in the standings with 15 points.

Defending champions Bullets are on bye after contributing more players to the national team squad which is in South Africa for the 2019 Cosafa Cup tournament.