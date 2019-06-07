Nkhotakota MCP supporters march over election results

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Nkhotakota took to the streets to protest against what they call electoral fraud in the just ended May 21 elections where the party lost to the Democratic Progressive Party.

According to Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota Central Peter Mazizi, the just ended elections were not free and fair hence the need for the party supporters and other concerned Malawians to go and protest as they did.

He said most Malawians are not happy with the outcome of the results as there were a lot of irregularities which the Malawi Electoral Commission failed to address.

Mazizi further urged the legal system in the country to act with speed in hearing of the case so that justice can prevail.

The march which was peaceful also saw supporters from United Democratic Front-UDF and United Transformation Movement-UTM taking part.

Earlier this week, MCP supporters in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Dowa and Kasungu also protested against the presidential elections.