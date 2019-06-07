Mutharika ruling Malawi illegally – Chilima

… says he has evidence of rigging, condemns post-election riots

UTM Saulos Chilima says President Peter Mutharika is ruling illegally since he was a beneficiary of rigging in the May 21 presidential elections.

Chilima who is also former Malawi vice president says he has evidence of massive rigging during last month’s elections.

He was speaking on Friday at a press briefing which the party conducted at its office at Area 10 in Lilongwe.

Chilima said UTM found that some elections monitors were threatened and that ballot papers were not well protected allowing people to vote before polling started.

He then warned Mutharika to prepare to be removed saying the Democratic Progressive Party leader was not voted by Malawians.

“Malawians did not vote for you. You are in that position illegally. I know what some people did during the polls to circumvent the wishes of Malawians,” he said.

The UTM leader promised to use the courts to ensure that results of the presidential elections are nullified.

Chilima during the speech asked Malawi Electoral Commission ( MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah to resign from her position due to MEC’s failure to deliver fair elections

Chilima went on to say that he has written a letter to Ansah which is expected to reach her any time today and if she does not resign he will make the letter public so that the general public should know its contents.

On the issue of the demostrations, he said that people are free to demostrate and they should not be teargassed.

He however condemned violence saying Malawians should be patient as he seeks justice through the courts.