Malawi lose Cosafa Plate final

Malawi on Friday lost to South Africa in post-match penalties in the Cosafa Plate final.

Regulation time ended 0-0 and in penalties Malawi’s Petros missed the last kick to give South Africa.

Malawi got the first good chance of the game through Gerald Phiri’s 13th minute free kick but South Africa created the best chances though they failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

The game went into extra time where it still ended goalless.

Close to the end of the extra time, Malawi goalkeeper Brighton Munthali was substituted to pave way for Ernest Kakhobwe.

In penalties, Gabadinho Mhango and Stanley Sanudi scored the first two while John Banda and Mecium Mhone missed the next two.

Richard Mbulu scored Malawi’s fifth kick to put the game at 3-3 after Kakhobwe had also saved two South Africa penalties.

When the score was 5-4, Charles Petro missed his penalty to give the South Africans victory.

In a post-match interview, Meke Mwase hailed his boys for the gallant fight.

“Let me thank my boys, they worked hard. No one can predict penalties. All in all congratulations to South Africa,” said Mwase.

This is the first time for Malawi to end their Cosafa Cup tournament unbeaten in regular time.

On Saturday, Zambia will play Botswana in the Cosafa Cup finals.