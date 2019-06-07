MACRA suspends radio phone-in programs

The Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has suspended radio phone-in programs in the country.

MACRA has described the phone-in programs on some broadcasting houses as careless and unethical on issues concerning the 21 May elections.

Through a statement signed by MACRA’s Director General Godfrey Itaye, the regulator has urged all media houses to conduct themselves professionally and desist from broadcasting any materials that would incite violence.

“The authority is hereby suspending all phone in programs with immediate effect until further notice,” reads the statement.

The media regulator has disclosed that some radio programs are likely to fuel violence across the country.

MACRA has warned all media houses that they risk regulatory sanctions if they fail to comply with the directive.

Following the elections that Malawi had weeks ago, violence has been reported as supporters of opposition parties are questioning the credibility of the results.