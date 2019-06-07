African Union condemns use of force against protesters in Malawi

The African Union (AU) has condemned the use of force against protesters in Malawi.

The concern has been expressed in a press release dated 6th June, 2019.

In the statement, the AU through its Southern Africa Regional Office (AU_ SARO) said it is concerned with the post-election events happening in Malawi following the declaration of the results of the tripartite elections of the 21 May, 2019.

The AU strongly condemned the use of force by the law enforcers saying it could subsequently provide uncontrollable situations in a delicate regional context and complicate all political and diplomatic efforts.

The organisation then called on all parties involved to maintain and safeguard peace and order and refrain from provocative activities.

It also urged all stakeholders to settle their differences through judicial channels and dialogue.

The AU press release is in contradiction with one circulating in the social media claiming that the body’s Secretary General wrote a letter privately asking President Arthur Peter Mutharika to resign.

On Thursday, opposition supporters continued their protests against the outcome of the election. Several protesters were injured during running battles with the police.

Story by: Vincent Gunde