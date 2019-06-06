Former cabinet minister Harry Thomson dies

Former Cabinet minister Harry Thomson has died this morning in South Africa.

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara has confirmed about Thomson’s death.

Muhara said in a statement today that details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Thomson served as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister for Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs in the Bakili Muluzi administration.

He was also a former Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North.

He left the then ruling United Democratic Front after Muluzi picked Bingu wa Mutharika as UDF presidential candidate for the 2004 elections.