You are intruders: Govt tells MCP protesters

The Malawi Government has described Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters who protested against presidential results at Capital Hill in Lilongwe yesterday as intruders.

This is according to government’s press statement released on Tuesday, 4th June which has been signed by chief secretary to the government, Lloyd Muhara.

In the statement, Muhara said provision of Government services was disrupted by the MCP supporters.

He therefore warned all the MCP supporters that rule of law will play its role if they continue invading government premises.

“Government wishes to inform the general public that Capital Hill and all other Government offices will be safeguarded, by all means possible, so that the public is not denied the services. Government further assures the general public that the Rule of Law will take its course,” reads part of the statement.

The chief secretary added that the situation is back to normal and services will continue to be provided at Capital Hill.

He urged all Civil Servants to continue discharging their duties normally from their offices.

MCP supporters led by their leader Lazarus Chakwera are challenging results of the May 21 presidential polls claiming that there is evidence of serious irregularities which compromised the results.