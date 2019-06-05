Malawi reach Cosafa Plate final

Malawi National Team beat Comoros 2-1 on Tuesday to cruise into the Cosafa Plate finals.

Meke Mwase made changes to the squad that lost to Zambia as he trusted Brighton Munthali in goals.

The Flames found the back of the net in the 30th minutes through Richard Mbulu who headed home John Banda’s cross.

Fifteen minutes after half time, the Flames were pegged back as Ali Nassim equalized for Comoros.

The game looked to be going into penalties until the 90th minute when substitute Chikoti Chirwa scored from Gerald Phiri’s corner.

Malawi will meet South Africa on Friday in Finals of the Plate.

In a post-match interview, Mwase hailed his players for working hard up to the end of the game.

“We learnt a lot against Zambia that’s why today I told them to work extra hard up to the end. Yes we won and am proud of them, but the battle is still on as we are meeting South Africa this weekend at least for a plate home,” said Mwase.

Comoros coach blamed his side for failing to collect loose balls.

This is the second time Malawi to play in Cosafa plate finals. They won the plate in 2015 under Jack Chamangwana and Young Chimodzi.