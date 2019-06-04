MCP supporters invade Capital Hill

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters stormed Capital Hill in Lilongwe on Tuesday where they forced government workers out of their offices.

The opposition party supporters disrupted operations at the seat of government to show their anger over the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections in which President Peter Mutharika emerged winner while MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera came second.

MCP is challenging results of the presidential election in court with the party claiming that there were many instances where polling staff doctored figures using tippex in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a protest dubbed ‘Mutharika must fall’, MCP supporters in Lilongwe on Tuesday marched from their party’s headquarters to Capital Hill. The MCP youths managed to outpower security officers manning the gates and entered the Capital Hill compound.

Carrying tree branches and chanting songs in praise of party leader Lazarus Chakwera, the group demanded civil servants to leave their offices saying the president was elected illegally.

Many workers left the Capital Hill using the northern gate as the main gate was surrounded by the MCP supporters.

The march comes days after MCP president Chakwera said Mutharika is operating illegally hence must fall.

He also urged his suppporters to march peacefully in support of the party’s court case.