Man nabbed for stealing cattle

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a 23-year-old man for stealing cattle.

According to Kasungu police public relations officer Harry Namwaza, the suspect has been identified as Semudeni Grevazio.

Namwaza said the suspect on May 29 at around 03:00 hours went to Mndewe village which is in the area of Traditional Authority Nyaza and broke into the kraal of Mr. Aliberito Kalayiton where he stole seven cows valued at K1,410,000.00.

The publicist further said that the owner of the cattle was awakened by the strong barking of dogs and when he rushed to his kraal he found out that seven cows had been stolen.

It is reported that he immediately reported the matter to Chigodi Police unit at Santhe who instituted an immediate follow up which led to arrest of the suspect and recovery of the cattle in question.

Three were recovered at Mponela where the suspect had sold them and the other four were recovered at Chankoma within Santhe area.

The suspect has been charged with theft of cattle contrary to section 281 of the penal code and he is expected to appear before court when police investigations are completed.

Samudeni Grevazio comes from Gwengwe village in the area of sub Traditional Authority Chaima in Kasungu district.