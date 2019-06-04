Man dies in K2000 beer drinking competition

A 34-year-old man in Chikwawa has died after contesting in a beer drinking competition.

Tito Baleti died Sunday afternoon at Nchalo Trading Centre.

Spokesperson for Chikwawa Police Station, Foster Benjamin, said Baleti joined a team of drunkards fighting for a K2,000 prize money.

Taking his turn, Baleti guzzled ethanol beer and he collapsed immediately.

He was taken home where he succumbed to death hours later.

A post-mortem examination found Baleti died as a result of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Baleti came from Sekeni village under Lundu’s area in Chikwawa District.

Meanwhile, police have warned the people against alcohol and drug abuse.

The law enforcers have also appealed to the public to engage in decent and industrious activities to earn their living.