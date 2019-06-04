DPP asked to pick Mcheka Chilenje for Speaker

The National Coordinator for Malawi’s NGO-Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) has asked the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pick a female Member of Parliament for the position of Speaker.

NGO-GCN National Coordinator Innocent Hauya has suggested that President Peter Mutharika should pick former First Deputy Speaker, Esther Mcheka Chilenje as Speaker amid efforts to include women in decision making position.

Hauya said Chilenje – who was First Deputy Speaker from 2014 to 2019 – has the posibility to deliver on the position of Speaker.

He continued to say the fact that she has made it again to parliament indicates how strong Chilenje is hence fit to be picked for the position.

“She was first elected to Parliament in 2004 and when she was re-elected in 2014 she was voted to serve as First Deputy Speaker of the national assembly. She is one of the few lady MPs that have retained their seats in the 2019 elections.

“She has the experience and capacity. The DPP has the numbers and a President who is a HeForShe Champion. Tidabwitseniso adadi (Surprise us dad) with an affirmative nomination of a lady MP ( this one or any other) for the speaker of the house,” said Hauya.

He further noted that President Mutharika surprised many with his choice of Right Hon Chimulirenji and eventually shamed all his doubters through his re-election hence should surprise the country again by nominating Mcheka Chilenje.

“The only thing standing between this honourable lady and nomination for the position is political will. I pray for the Chimulirenji blessing on her!!!