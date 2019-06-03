Simbi rejects claims he sponsored MCP

Malawian billionaire Simbi Phiri has rejected claims that he gave Malawi Congress Party (MCP) K700 million for campaign.

Phiri’s spokesperson Taonga Botolo told Malawi24 there is absolutely no truth to the allegations.

Commenting earlier on a post by Raymond Chikoko who is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet on Facebook, Botolo said the claims were a work of propaganda.

“Simbi of Khato, just know MCP you supported, lost. Water Project in our mind. Kaya,” alleged Chikoko.

In reaction to the claims, Botolo said, while commenting on Chikoko’s post: “It’s all propaganda. The story lack credibility and it has malicious intentions!”

Simbi owns Khato Civils Ltd which was awarded the contract to pump water from Lake Malawi in Salima to Lilongwe.

The K400 million project has delayed and the Malawi Congress Party in its manifesto for the May 21 elections promised to complete the construction of the pipeline.

In 2017, Phiri admitted giving money to the MCP and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

He said: “I helped the Malawi Congress Party and the DPP when they came to ask. I don’t take money on my shoulders, I always help out when I am asked to.”

