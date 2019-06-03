One dies, two injured in road accident

A 60-year-old man identified as Harry Dowa died after his vehicle overturned on Saturday at St. John’s the Baptist University (DMI) junction along the Liwonde-Mangochi road.

According to Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the driver Fr. Cliopas Modheliwa (52) from Village Nkhudzumba in the area of traditional authority Kawinga in Machinga was driving from the direction of Liwonde heading to Mangochi.

He lost control of the Mazda Demio saloon registration number KA 6700 after the front tyre of the motor vehicle got burst.

The motor vehicle swerved to the extreme offside lane and hit three pedestrians who were heading the opposite direction.

“Due to the impact, Dowa sustained head injuries and died on the spot,” Daudi said.

She went on to say that two pedestrians, Aliya Gunya (29) and Emmanuel Jalifu (28), escaped with minor injuries whilst the motor vehicle got extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to drivers to always follow road safety measures so as to reduce road accidents in the district.

Harry Dowa hailed from Village Steven in the area of traditional authority Chimwala in Mangochi.