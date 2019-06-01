Newly elected councillor geared to improve sanitation

The newly elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ward Councillor for Rukuru Ward Smart Mwakayira says his first assignment will be to improve sanitation at Karonga district market to make it habitable to both merchandisers and buyers.

Speaking in an interview, Mwakayira said his focus will be to make sure that drainages are cleaned and refuse collection is done in time and regularly so that selling and buying environment should be conducive to all.

“The first thing that I will do is to sit down with relevant authorities and see how best we can make our council clean. We will also have to see to it that the market has enough toilets and water supply. In short, there will be value for money to customers,” Mwakayira said.

He further said he will upgrade feeder roads to make sure that the town has passable all weather roads.

On his part, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Ward Councillor for Lupembe Vincent Kayuni said the trust that people had in him when he was the area development committee (ADC) chairperson was manifested on May 21 when they voted him into power as such he would not disappoint them.

Kayuni said he will work hand in hand with development committee members to identify developments and make sure that every project is implemented in a transparent and accountable manner.

“I have been a VDC and ADC chair before. People voted for me based on what I have done over the years. I will therefore, not relent but continue with my transformative development agenda to bring portable water to hard-to-reach areas such as Katili and Ndembwere.

“And again, I will initiate the construction of staff houses at Mwenilondo health centre, maternity wing at Katili health centre and facilitate the upgrading of Lupembe health centre to a rural hospital to enhance high quality health service delivery to a booming population,” Kayuni said.

However, in an interview, health governance project coordinator at Justice and Peace (JP) of Karonga diocese Obert Mkandawire whose office is implementing a health governance project in the two diocesan districts of Chitipa and Karonga said his main task will be to engage the new MPs on Access to Information (ATI) Law so that they advocate for the commencement of the Act since it has the bearing on health service delivery.

“As an office, we will remind the MPs and Ward Councillors about the pact they signed during public political debates. We hope they will be accountable to their promises and facilitate access to local health sector vital information that includes district budgetary allocation and expenditure reports for local health sector in the two districts,” Mkandawire said.