MEC has betrayed public trust – Kajoloweka

Youth and Society (YAS) says the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has betrayed public trust with its management of May 21 election results.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka said the elections were not credible as Malawi Electoral Commission pledged since there were serious irregularities.

Kajoloweka said that the elections are a discouragement to Malawians who turned out to vote and are now threatening to shun the next elections.

He however said his organisation will make sure that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government implements the youth manifesto which his organisation championed.

“However, as youth we say that this election is huge victory for sustainable development under theme leaving no one behind. We are moving forward by holding the current government accountable. Young people need to be recognized, our voices need to be heard,” he said.

Kajoloweka explained that they want the ruling government to create 500 jobs for young people per year, elect a youth parliamentary committee and include young people in cabinet.

Kajoloweka also urged President Peter Mutharika to choose a youth advisor who is also interested in youth affairs.

He then congratulated young people who have been elected as Members of Parliament (MPs) in the elections and encouraged them to be youth representatives in the August house.

Political parties such as United Transformation Movement (UTM), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), and United Democratic Front (UDF) endorsed but the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) failed to endorse the manifesto.