Lucius collaborates with Kell Kay

Veteran musician Lucius Banda was recently in the studio alongside urban singer Kell Kay to do what they know best.

The two have teamed up on a song entitled Mpaka Kale. It is not known as to when the song will drop into the public domain but from the look of things, it will be sooner than later.

The track has been produced by Janta at his SU Records in the capital Lilongwe. When Banda made the announcement about the project via Facebook, it raised anticipation from the receiving end.

“I can’t wait, I bet they have baked a song and half,” wrote Derrick Nyalugwe on Facebook.

Mercy Chiumbira commented: “When the great team up, the outcome equals their calibre.”

Lucius is one of the most loved musician in Malawi with a diverse fan base. While Kelly Kay is popular among the youth, mostly those from the urban setting. All in all, the two have instincts for producing good music.