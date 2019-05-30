Malawi election results lack credibility – PAC

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has said that the results of the May 21 elections lack credibility.

This is according to PAC’s chairperson, Felix Chingota, who was speaking at a press briefing at Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Chingota said the issues witnessed during the polls have a semblance of the outcome of 2014 electoral process when results ignited violence in some parts of the country.

The chairperson who congratulated President Peter Mutharika for emerging winner of the polls, bemoaned the use of Tipp-ex claiming this seriously affected the outcome of the results.

He continued to say that the committee was saddened that the Malawi Electoral Commission refused to meet them before results were announced to discuss challenges which rocked the whole electoral process.

The PAC chair then said considering the way MEC handled the results process, it could be difficult for faith based organisation to declare the results free fair and credible as there were a lot of irregularities.

“With the above administrative deficits, PAC is of the opinion that the results of these elections lack credibility.

“We however acknowledge those who have been declared winners at various levels and wish them every success. God Almighty will help us to figure out the truth so that justice prevails and that the future is guided for the betterment of those who suffer in silence,” said Chingota.

PAC further called for electoral reform claiming most of the challenges which have been encountered during this election are as a result of lacking electoral reforms.

During the briefing, Chingota condemned nepotistic, regionalistic and tribalistic acts which he said are being perpetrated by some Malawians which have been noted after the outcome of the elections.