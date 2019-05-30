Delay of funds continue to affect Malawi education sector

Delay of funds to the education sector has been singled out as one of the major factors contributing to lack of quality education in primary schools.

This was stated by Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe in an interview with Malawi24.

Kondowe said funds allocated to the education sector reach the institutions during the third term of the school calendar which affects the implementation of school improvement plans.

He added that this is mostly due to lack of political will from decision makers.

“The study which CSEC conducted recently in districts such as Mchinji also showed that most funds meant for the project (study) in most schools were embezzled and could not be accounted for which shows that there is a setback in our education system,” Kondowe said.

He suggested that there should be an increment of school improvement grant from a minimum of K600,000 to K900,000 for the country to achieve equitable and inclusive education for every Malawian child.

The Mchinji District Education Network Vice Chairperson Davis Damson told Malawi24 that failure in reporting the progress of school projects is another factor that affects equitable education.

Malawi has 5,545 government owned primary schools but most of them are affected by the issue of inadequate funding.